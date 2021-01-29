Trade Cloud Marketplace Business Research, Enlargement, Tendencies and Forecast – 2027

Commerce Cloud Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2019 to USD 27.0 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 24% during the forecast period.

The commerce cloud market is driven by a number of factors, including the need to improve operational efficiencies in retail processes, as well as an increased organizational focus on customer experience optimization. However, skepticism about using cloud-based solutions can hinder market growth.

Key Commerce Cloud Market Players

IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Apttus (US), Episerver (US), Oracle (US), Magento (US), Shopify (Canada), BigCommerce (US), and Digital River (US), Elastic Path (Canada), VTEX (Brazil), commercetools (Germany), Kibo (US), and Sitecore (India).

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Electronics, Furniture, and Bookstores

Grocery and Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Fashion and Apparel

Quick Service Restaurants

Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Commerce Cloud industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Commerce Cloud Market Report



1. What was the Commerce Cloud Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Commerce Cloud Market during the forecast period (2019-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commerce Cloud Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



