Cognitive Overview Marketplace Trade Research, Enlargement, Developments and Forecast – 2027

Cognitive Assessment Market accounted to US$ 2.53 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027,

Cognitive assessment is a test of the cognitive ability of humans and other animals. Tests performed on humans include various forms of IQ tests. Administering to animals includes a mirror test and a T maze test.

The major vendors include Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）, Lumos Labs, Cogstate Ltd, Signant Health, ImPACT Applications, Quest Diagnostics, Thomas International, SBT Human(s) Matter, Cognifit, Cambridge Cognition, Savonix, etc.

By Component

Service

Software

Hardware

By Application

Scientific Research

Clinical Trial

Academic Assessments

Corporate Training & Recruitment

Others

