Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Intrusion Detection System / Intrusion Prevention System (IDS / IPS) Market size estimated at USD 3 billion in 2018 and is growing at a CAGR of over 12% between 2019 and 2025.

The rising security threats, fear of data breaches and consistently changing regulatory landscape have resulted into the rapid development of IDS / IPS. The growing number of cyberattacks in enterprises such as malware, ransomware, and Denial of Service (DoS) have the ability to compromise the existing security systems in an enterprise. These security breaches have long-lasting and damaging effects in the enterprise in terms of regaining customer trust and rebuilding relationships. Hence, organizations worldwide have adopted improved security systems driving the demand for intrusion detection system / intrusion prevention system market.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the intrusion detection and prevention systems market include Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), McAfee (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), AT&T (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye (US), AlertLogic (US), Fortinet (US), WatchGuard (US), Vectra (US), NSFOCUS (US), Armor Cloud Security (US), Bluvector (US), Extrahop Networks (US), Hilstone Networks (US), Secureworks (US), Huawei (China), and Bricata (US).

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market Report

What was the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

