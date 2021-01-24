McGregor Vs. Poirier 2 – Watch UFC 257 Are living Circulate Reddit On-line

UFC 257 delivery time, who’s preventing this night at ‘McGregor vs Poirier 2’ on Battle Island. Final Combating Championship (UFC) is about to degree its 3rd occasion within the span of simply 8 days as UFC 257 will cross down later this night (Sat., Jan. 23, 2021) within Etihad Enviornment on Battle Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The development will function the highly-anticipated go back of Conor McGregor, who will face Dustin Poirier in a Light-weight rematch. The cardboard may even function the UFC debut of former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion, Michael Chandler, who will face Dan Hooker.

UFC continues its dwell occasions time table from Battle Island in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23 with its “Poirier vs. McGregor 2” pay-per-view occasion to be had to movement RIGHT HERE — don’t pass over a unmarried 2d of face-punching motion

What’s Scorching:

Conor McGregor will make his highly-anticipated go back to the Octagon after a 12 months clear of the combat sport. “Infamous” supposed to compete no less than thrice in 2020 ahead of COVID-19 put a halt to these plans. However, the field place of work king is again and when he fights the arena watches. That’s most probably why the promotion determined to bump the pay-per-view value an additional $5. If you’ll be able to consider it, McGregor has most effective competed thrice since November of 2016, however he intends to make up for misplaced time this 12 months. Up first at the docket is a rematch in opposition to Poirier virtually six years got rid of from their first combat, which McGregor received by means of first-round knockout. This time round, “Infamous” expects the similar end result, most effective faster.

UFC 257 CHEAT SHEET

What UFC occasion is on this night? UFC 257: “McGregor vs Poirier 2.”

Who’s preventing this night at UFC 257? Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Light-weight combat is the five-round leading occasion.

What time does UFC 257 delivery? TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 23, 2020) starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The place will UFC 257 happen? Etihad Enviornment on “Battle Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

How can I watch UFC 257? “Prelims” suits on-line start at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+, then the rest undercard steadiness beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ ahead of the principle card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).

The place can I am getting UFC 257 updates and effects? Get complete UFC 257 play-by-play updates and dwell protection right here!

It’s going to be a tricky job to mention the least as a result of like McGregor, Poirier has progressed leaps and boundaries since then. “The Diamond” has long past 10-2 because the loss, which contains taking pictures the period in-between Light-weight strap ahead of getting submitted by means of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The place Poirier has truly progressed is the standup division, racking up 5 knockout wins all over his run, together with piecing up the likes of Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez, or even going toe-to-toe in opposition to Max Holloway in a identify combat. I’ve at all times felt that Poirier doesn’t truly get the affection he moderately merits. In spite of everything, no person else — McGregor integrated — can say they have got consecutive wins in opposition to Anthony Pettis and the aforementioned Alvarez, Gaethje, and Holloway. Whilst you truly have a look at it, that’s as spectacular a resume as one could have. A win over McGregor shall be his greatest thus far, and it is going to additionally get him again to the massive dance. Nonetheless, Conor is adamant that he’s again to his previous self, the one who ran throughout the Featherweight department ahead of shifting as much as declare the 155-pound strap, as properly. If we see that McGregor on this combat, it is going to be a bout for the ages because of Poirier’s huge growth over the previous couple of years.

What's No longer:

It’s now not probably the most stacked card for it being the promotion’s first PPV providing of 2021, however that’s to be anticipated when McGregor is at the card. That’s since the promotion in most cases counts at the drawing energy of “Infamous” on my own to herald the eyeballs and the massive dollars. And he in most cases delivers, even though there is not any telling if the uptick in unlawful streaming will impact UFC’s final analysis this time round.

Unique Card vs Precise Card:

Umar Nurmagomedov was once to start with set to make his debut in this card in opposition to Sergey Morozov however was once in the end rescheduled to happen at UFC Battle Island 8, which went down on Weds., Jan. 20. Michelle Waterson was once in line to stand Amanda Ribas in this card ahead of she pulled out for undisclosed causes. In flip, Marina Rodriguez agreed to step in and fill the void.

In one of the vital atypical flip of occasions, Ottman Azaittar — who was once intended to stand Matt Frevola in this card — was once lower by means of Dana White after he and his group broke COVID-19 protection protocols once they allegedly bring to an end their wristbands and gave them to pals to ensure that them to go into the security bubble and resort. Fortunately for Frevola, he controlled to get a combat final minute after he was once booked to stand Arman Tsarukyan in a catchweight combat. Arman — who ignored weight — was once intended to stand Nasrat Haqparast in this similar card however Haqparast got here down with an sickness.

Accidents:

Andre Muniz was once pressured out of his scheduled bout in opposition to Andrew Sanchez with an undisclosed harm. In consequence, Makhmud Muradov stepped in to take the combat. Hakeem Dawodu suffered a shoulder harm and was once pressured out of his scheduled bout in opposition to Shane Burgos.

New Blood:

Michael Chandler will in spite of everything get to sing their own praises his stuff throughout the world-famous Octagon when he faces off in opposition to best contender, Dan Hooker. After signing with the promotion final 12 months, Chandler’s debut has been stalled for one explanation why or some other. However now that he has his guy, he intends to take advantage of it. Chandler is as whole a fighter as there may be. No longer most effective can he out-wrestle his combatants with method and energy, he has knockout energy for days. Many have counted him out for the sheer incontrovertible fact that he has competed for Bellator nearly all of his profession, which is laughable to mention the least. Chandler is authentic, and a win over Hooker will have to silence a lot of the ones critics.

Hooker, in the meantime, has the chance to dissatisfied the order at 155 kilos by means of spoiling Chandler’s UFC debut. “The Hangman” has greater than confirmed his price, particularly in his final combat in opposition to Poirier, a five-round struggle that introduced out the most productive of each males. In spite of bobbing up brief, Hooker received over a number of lovers because of his gusty efficiency. This time round, he stepped as much as the plate in accepting the Chandler combat when others wouldn’t. It’s a large chance that may reap giant rewards will have to he pop out on best.

How The 'Prelims' Glance:

Headlining the “Prelims” shall be a combat between Matt Frevola and Arman Tsarukyan, two males who didn’t be expecting to be preventing one some other however have been pressured into a metamorphosis because of last-minute problems. Frevola is lately using a two-fight win streak as is Arman, who has received 13 of his final 14.

In different motion, Sara McMann and Julianna Pena will collide in a pivotal ladies’s Bantamweight bout. Pena is taking a look to dance again after you have labored over by means of Germaine de Randamie final October whilst McMann appears to be like to construct on her win over Lina Lansberg over a 12 months in the past. This is a fascinating matchup as a result of each girls have nice wrestling talents, even though the threshold clearly is going to McMann, an Olympic silver medalist.

Khalil Rountree is looking for a win after he was once knocked out by means of Ion Cutelaba in his earlier bout final September. In reality, Rountree’s final two fights noticed him get slept, which is attributed to the truth that he prefers to stand-and-bang. He’s going to get that taste of combat in opposition to Marcin Prachnio, who has 10 knockouts on his resume. At the turn facet of the coin, 4 of his 5 losses have come by means of moves, so he additionally has that “kill or be killed” mentality. Prachnio is short of a win right here after losing 3 directly.

Nik Lentz will glance to snap his two-fight skid when he faces off in opposition to Movsar Evloev, who’s undefeated at 13-0, 3-0 UFC. Evloev has a well-rounded assault since he can grind his combatants along with his grappling talents or twist them up and power them to yell “uncle” along with his underrated jiu-jitsu. Lentz shall be in for a coarse evening right here, but when he can pull off the dissatisfied it is going to get him proper again on target.

Who Wishes A Win Badly:

Brad Tavares is in want of a giant win after losing back-to-back fights to Israel Adesanya and Edmen Shahbazyan. Issues received’t get any more straightforward for him when faces Antonio Carlos Junior, who by means of the best way, has additionally dropped two in a row. I don’t precisely need to say it’s a “should win” for each males, however a victory is a very powerful right here to steer clear of both of them losing 3 in a row. I don’t foresee both of them getting lower with a loss however they no doubt don’t need 3 directly losses on their resume.

Pastime Stage: 8.5 of 10

The arena awaits to look which McGregor will display up. He — in addition to UFC president, Dana White — were announcing the previous Conor is again, however that also continues to be noticed. McGregor appeared sharp in opposition to Donald Cerrone, however that was once at Welterweight and in opposition to an getting older fighter if we’re being fair. Poirier is the rest however since he’s nonetheless in his top. However, we’re in for a really perfect leading occasion between two highly-motivated folks.

White Would possibly Be Making an attempt To Stay Identify Away From McGregor

In different leading card motion, Joanne Calderwood and Jessica Eye will in spite of everything get to settle a red meat that no person truly is aware of the way it all happened. Eye was once as soon as regarded as to be a growing celebrity or even had prefer from Dana White. However she hasn’t been in a position to do a lot thus far due to an up and down profession throughout the Octagon. There was once a time the place she misplaced 4 in a row, then received 3 directly after which went 1-2 after that. She did organize to make it to a Flyweight identify combat, even though she wound up getting brutally knocked out by means of Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 257 Conflict: Eye Vs. Calderwood!

As for Calderwood, she is taking a look to get again on target after she had her assured identify combat snatched from beneath her by means of Jennifer Maia, who submitted her final August in the first actual around. Certainly, Calderwood was once set to stand Shevchenko, however as a substitute of ready she opted to take some other combat. Whilst commendable, it was once a chance that didn’t pan out for her, so now she should delivery from scratch. A win over Eye is a superb delivery.

Amana Ribas has briefly turn out to be considered one of UFC’s fastest-rising stars by means of profitable all 4 of her fights throughout the Octagon. She was once the primary to defeat Mackenzie Dern and made fast paintings of Paige VanZant by means of filing her in the first actual around, which in the end ended in her departure from the promotion. Whilst a combat and imaginable win over Michelle Waterson would have appeared higher on her resume, Ribas has her fingers complete in opposition to Marina Rodriguez, who just lately suffered the primary lack of her profession in opposition to Carla Esparza.

Benefit from the fights!

UFC 257 Predictions: Mac Is Again?

HYPE!!! Watch UFC 257 Chilly Open Video

Complete Battle Card:

UFC 257 Primary Match On ESPN+ PPV:

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 257 Primary Card On ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. ET):

155 lbs: Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

125 lbs.: Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye

185 lbs.: Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez

155 lbs.: Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola — SCRATCHED (main points right here)

115 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez

UFC 257 Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Arman Tsarukyan

155 lbs.: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan — SCRATCHED (main points right here)

185 lbs.: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares

135 lbs.: Sara McMann vs. Julianna Pena

205 lbs.: Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree

UFC 257 Early Prelims Card On ESPN+ (7:00 p.m. ET):

150 lbs.: Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev

125 lbs.: Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov