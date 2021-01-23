UFC 257 might be to be had solely thru BT Game in the United Kingdom

UFC 257 reside move: Find out how to watch this night’s Poirier vs McGregor combat from any place. Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon for a rematch with Dustin Poirier that has been within the making for 6 years and we’ve the entire main points on how you’ll watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 on-line or on TV at UFC 257.

The remaining time Connor “The Infamous” McGregor and Daniel “The Diamond” Poirier met within the octagon was once again in 2014 at UFC 178 in Las Vegas when each combatants have been nonetheless emerging stars. McGregor controlled to win the Featherweight Bout by way of overall knockout within the first spherical with only one minute and 46 seconds at the clock.

Whilst McGregor firstly deliberate on combating a couple of instances remaining yr, he ended up staying at the sidelines after defeating Donald Cerrone by way of TKO all the way through the primary spherical in underneath a minute at UFC 246. Poirier additionally best had one combat remaining yr when he took on Dan Hooker at a UFC Struggle Night time in June. Poirier gained by way of choice all the way through the 5th spherical and prefer McGregor, he took the remainder of the yr off. Will taking day off receive advantages Poirier and McGregor all the way through this night’s Light-weight Bout?

As for the lineup of the remainder of UFC 257’s Major Card, Dan Hooker will cross up towards Michael Chandler in a light-weight bout, Jessica Eye will tackle Joanne Calderwood in a Girls’s flyweight bout, Matt Frevola will face off towards Ottman Azaitar in a light-weight bout and Marina Rodriquez and Amanda Ribas will meet within the octagon for a Girls’s strawweight bout.

Whether or not you are rooting for Poirier, McGregor or do not wish to leave out UFC’s first pay-per-view occasion of the yr, we’re going to display you precisely methods to watch UFC 257 from any place on this planet.

UFC 257 – When and the place?

UFC 257 might be held on the promotion’s Etihad Enviornment on its Struggle Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi within the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, January 23. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will apply after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Major Card will get started at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Find out how to watch UFC 257 from any place

Now we have the entire main points on how you’ll watch UFC 257 within the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia additional down on this handbook. Then again, in case you are lately touring or reside in a rustic with out an authentic broadcast possibility you will not be able to look at Poirier vs McGregor reside.

That is the place a VPN (Digital Personal Community) can truly come in useful. They permit you to just about exchange the IP cope with of your computer, pill or cell to 1 that is again in your house nation which is able to help you watch as if you happen to have been again there.

VPNs are extremely simple to make use of and feature the additional benefit of giving you an extra layer of safety when browsing the internet. There also are a large number of choices however we advise ExpressVPN as our best pick out because of its velocity, safety and simplicity of use. The provider may even be used on a wide selection of working programs and units (e.g. iOS, Android, Sensible TVs, Fireplace TV Stick, Roku, sport consoles, and many others). Join ExpressVPN now and experience a 49% cut price and three months FREE with an annual subscription. You’ll even check it out for your self because of the provider’s 30-day a refund ensure. On the lookout for extra choices?

Listed here are every other VPNs which can be on sale at the moment.

ExpressVPN

Regardless of the place on this planet you can be, a VPN is among the highest techniques to look at UFC. Get in in this deal now!

See newest value at ExpressVPN

Find out how to watch UFC 257 within the U.S.

Because the UFC has entered into an unique settlement with ESPN till 2025, the community’s streaming provider ESPN+ is the one position the place you are able to watch the UFC 257 PPV within the U.S. If you have already got an ESPN+ subscription regardless that, you’ll acquire get right of entry to to the PPV for $65 whether or not you are a per month or annual subscriber. Then again, if you have not signed up for ESPN+ but, the community is operating a promotion the place you’ll get the UFC 257 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming provider for simply $84.98. Whilst this will appear pricey in the beginning, an annual ESPN+ subscription generally prices $50 by itself.

Find out how to watch ESPN+ to your TV, telephone & extra

MMA fanatics with a cable subscription will be capable of watch the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Then again, it is important to acquire the PPV and feature an ESPN+ subscription to look at the Major Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. You’ll additionally watch the Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Don’t need to enroll in cable simply to look at the Prelims on ESPN? Do not be concerned as there are actually quite a lot of streaming services and products, all at other value issues, which gives you get right of entry to to the community so you’ll watch the entire motion sooner than the Major Card on-line. We have indexed a couple of of our favorites underneath to make issues more uncomplicated for you.

Hulu with Reside TV – $54.99 per 30 days – In addition to supplying you with get right of entry to to ESPN, the provider additionally contains its personal Hulu Originals and helps all kinds of streaming units.

Sling TV – $30 per 30 days – In an effort to get get right of entry to to ESPN, you will have to join Sling TV’s Sling Orange bundle. The provider additionally permits you to watch on 3 displays concurrently and report reside TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV – $65 per 30 days – YouTube TV offers you get right of entry to to ESPN in addition to over 70 different TV channels and a unfastened 14-day trial to be had.

AT&T TV Now – $55 per 30 days – AT&T TV Now is plus plan offers you get right of entry to to ESPN in addition to over 45 different reside TV channels and you’ll additionally report as much as 20 hours of content material the usage of its cloud DVR.

Reside move UFC 257 in Canada

Not like in the United States, Canadian UFC fanatics have quite a few choices to look at this Saturday’s UFC 257 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Struggle Cross will all display the Major Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will start two hours previous at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you’ll watch them on both TSN or RDS. You’ll additionally watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on both UFC Struggle Cross.

When you’ve got a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV out of your cable supplier may well be one of the best ways to look at it. Then again, if you happen to’ve already reduce the twine, then UFC Struggle Cross makes quite a lot of sense as it’ll come up with get right of entry to to each the Early Prelims and the Major Card.

Find out how to watch UFC 257 in the United Kingdom

Similar to with earlier UFC occasions, UFC 257 might be to be had solely thru BT Game in the United Kingdom. If you are already a BT Game subscriber, you are able to watch the Major Card totally free starting at 3am GMT early Sunday morning on BT Game Field Place of job. If that is slightly overdue for you do not be disturbed because the community has a spoiler-free replay web page so you’ll watch UFC 257’s Major Card at your comfort. You’ll additionally move UFC 257 to your smartphone the usage of the BT Game app and to your pc by the use of the community’s website online. If you are now not all for signing up for a long contract with BT, you’ll all the time acquire a BT Game Per thirty days Cross for simply £25.

The Early Prelims will start at 11:30pm GMT and you’ll watch them on UFC Struggle Cross whilst the Prelims might be proven on each BT Game 1 and UFC Struggle Cross at 1am GMT.

Watch UFC 257 in Australia

Australian UFC fanatics even have a number of choices to look at UFC 257’s Major Card as it’ll be proven on Major Match, Fetch TV, Kayo and on UFC Struggle Cross at 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST on Sunday, January 24.

The PPV itself prices $54.95 however you’re going to desire a subscription to UFC Struggle Cross to look at the Early Prelims at 10:30am AEDT / 7:30am AWST and the Prelims at 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST. Cable subscribers may even be capable of watch the Prelims on ESPN in Australia.

UFC 257 – The principle card in complete

Light-weight Bout

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Light-weight Bout

Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler

Girls’s Flyweight Bout

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood

Light-weight Bout

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar

Girls’s Strawweight Bout

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas

