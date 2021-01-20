Emotion Analytics Marketplace Measurement, Enlargement, Segmentation, Percentage, Forecast 2019-2025

The global sentiment analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2025. In the area of ​​Customer Relationship Management (CRM), it can be used to identify how customers perceive products, product presentations, or interactions with representatives. Emotion Analysis (EA) is a software tool used to collect data about human communication skills in a verbal and non-verbal manner to understand a person’s moods, attitudes, and behaviors. The fact-to-feel ratio can provide an enterprise customer experience initiative. This tool allows you to connect retailers and customers directly by analyzing your sentiment and personal level. With the help of this software tool, business organizations can benefit by improving customer relationship management (CRM).

The following players are covered in this report:

Microsoft

IBM

Imotions A/S

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Eyeris (EmoVu)

NViso SA

Realeyes

Heartbeat AI

Deloitte

Emotion Analytics Market segmentation by Type

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

Others

Emotion Analytics Market segmentation by Application

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

Key Questions Answered by Emotion Analytics Market Report

What was the Emotion Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Emotion Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Emotion Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

