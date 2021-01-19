HD Prime Level vs Longwood Reside Streaming NCAA Basketball Recreation 2021 On-line, Crackstreams Unfastened Buffstreams TV Protection Updates Channel

The Prime Level Panthers and the Longwood Lancers meet in school basketball motion from Willett Corridor on Tuesday. The Prime Level College males’s basketball crew (3-6) (1-3) returns to motion for the primary time since New Yr’s Eve. The Panthers commute to Farmville, Va. to tackle Longwood on Tuesday (Jan. 19) and Wednesday (Jan. 20). The Panthers face the Lancers in what is going to be HPU’s 3rd Giant South sequence of the season. Each contests will get started at 6:00 PM and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Prime Level Panthers (3-6) at Longwood Lancers (3-13)

Faculty Basketball: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 6:00 pm (Willett Corridor)

The Line: Longwood Lancers -1 — Over/Below: 132.5 Click on to Get Newest Having a bet Odds

TV: ESPN+

The Prime Level Panthers will glance to rebound from a 60-51 loss by the hands of USC Upstate final day trip. John Michael Wright leads Prime Level in scoring and assists with 18.9 PPG and three.9 APG whilst Lydell Elmore is second in scoring and tops in rebounding with 11.6 PPG and 5.9 RPG to make up the duo of double-digit scorers for Prime Level entering this recreation towards Longwood. Ahmil Flora additionally has 9.2 PPG with 2.7 APG for the Panthers this season. As a crew, Prime Level is averaging 70.7 PPG on 45.3% capturing from the sector, 33.3% from 3-point vary and 67.5% from the foul line whilst permitting 72.1 PPG on 43.9% capturing from the sector and 31.6% from 3-point vary this season.

The Longwood Lancers will attempt to rebound from a 70-50 loss to Winthrop final day trip. Juan Munoz leads the Lancers in scoring with 12.4 PPG along side 2.9 APG whilst Justin Hill is second in scoring and tops in rebounds and assists with 10.7 PPG in addition to 4.9 RPG and three.3 APG this season. Deshaun Wade has 10.5 PPG to cap off the trio of double-digit scorers for Longwood entering this matchup whilst Leslie Nkereuwem has 9 PPG this season. As a crew, Longwood is averaging 65.7 PPG on 44.4% capturing from the sector, 31.7% from at the back of the arc and 69.7% from the foul line whilst permitting opposing groups to moderate 70.8 PPG on 46.1% capturing from the sector and 30.8% from 3-point vary this season.

Prime Level is 9-4 ATS of their final 13 highway video games and 1-6 ATS of their final 7 Tuesday video games whilst the below is 4-0 of their final 4 video games general. Longwood is 3-8 ATS of their final 11 video games general and 0-5 ATS of their final 5 video games towards a crew with a dropping file whilst the below is 4-1 of their final 5 video games general. The street crew is 4-1 ATS within the final 5 conferences between those two groups.

Excellent good fortune making an attempt to determine which crew goes to turn up offensively on this matchup and to be fair I wouldn’t be stunned if this one didn’t hit 120. You may have Prime Level who’ve performed to the below in 4 immediately and Longwood who’s 4-1 to the below of their final 5. Those two groups simply battle to attain and I may simply see a recreation the place each groups battle to get to 60, so I’ll facet with the below on this spot.

Matchup Historical past

HPU is 17-8 towards Longwood since turning into a D-1 program in 1999.

The final time the 2 groups met used to be final season Feb. 22. The Lancers had been victorious over the Panthers by way of simply 3 issues 57-54 on their house ground.

That is the fourth immediately season the 2 groups have met in January.

Around the Bench

The Lancers go back house to Farmville after shedding two contests to the Giant South Preseason favourite Winthrop. On Thursday evening, Justin Hill scored a game-high 15 issues as Winthrop received 72-61. After scoring 11 issues the evening prior to Juan Munoz scored 15 issues on Friday evening, Winthrop received 70-50.

Longwood is led by way of Griff Aldrich who’s in his 3rd season as the top trainer of the Lancers.

Juan Munoz leads Longwood in scoring, he’s averaging 12.4 issues in line with recreation. Hill leads the Lancers in rebounds averaging 4.9 forums in line with recreation.

Panther Notes

Wait, there is El(MORE)

The Panthers had been final in motion on Dec thirtieth, and Dec thirty first towards USC Upstate, and on each nights Lydell Elmore completed in double digits. On Dec thirtieth Elmore scored 11 issues and taken in seven rebounds within the 63-52 win over Upstate. On Dec thirty first, in his final day trip for HPU Elmore recorded his first double-double in a Prime Level uniform bringing in 13 rebounds and scoring 12 issues.

B Kick back is Heating Up

Bryson Childress is coming off his supreme efficiency but for HPU in his younger profession. In opposition to the Spartans, the freshman scored a career-best 17 issues. He performed 29 mins off the bench and shot 5-7 from three-point vary.

Slaying

Within the Dec. thirtieth contest towards Upstate, Denny Slay II stepped up for the Crimson and White and scored 17 issues serving to his Panthers to a 63-52 victory within the Giant South house opener for HPU.

Blooming Flora

The freshman Ahmil Flora has began in each recreation this season for The Panthers. Flora had a productive final two-game sequence towards the USC Upstate Spartans. Flora scored 13 issues within the win towards Upstate on Dec thirtieth. On New Yr’s Eve towards the Spartans, Flora scored 8 issues and pulled down 4 rebounds.

Panther Dunk Counter

All over all of the 2019-20 season, the Panthers totaled 24 dunks. After handiest 9 video games, the Panthers have already got 20 jams in this season.

Flydell

Lydell Elmore has 12 dunks thus far this season for The Crimson and White, which leads the squad

for jams made.

Tubby All-Time Wins Tracker

Trainer Tubby Smith has 625 wins which lately ranks him thirty fifth all-time in wins among D-1 coaches.