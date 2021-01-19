Electrochromic Glass Marketplace Research, Traits, Expansion, Measurement, Percentage and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global electrochromic glass market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2025.

Electrochromic glass is a kind of smart glass, and its transparency changes when voltage is applied. The glass changes its transparency to opaque or translucent depending on the applied voltage. This electrochromic glass is used worldwide in non-residential buildings such as offices, hospitals and hotels. It is very efficient in saving energy and does not allow excessive heat to enter the room, so it keeps the room cool during summer and reduces air conditioning costs. This is done by reflecting light falling on the glass to keep the room cool.

The following players are covered in this report:

SmartGlass International

Dynamic Glass

Saint-Gobain

Innovative Glass Corp

Yantai Rushui Optoelectronics Technology

Avanti Systems

ESG

Blackbird Architects

Electrochromic Glass Market segmentation by Type

Windows

Mirrors

Displays

Others

Electrochromic Glass Market segmentation by Application

Electronics

Automobile

Aerospace

Others

