Grasp Information Control Marketplace Measurement & Expansion Research Record, 2019-2025

The global Master Data Management Market is expected to grow from $69.7 billion in 2020 to $993 billion in 2025, with an annual average growth of 7% over the forecast period.

The major participants in the global master data management market which includes IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc, SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Riversand Technologies, Informatica Corporation, SyncForce and, Orchestra Networks among Others.

Master Data Management Market Key Segments:

By Application

Supplier Data

Product Data

Customer data

Others

By Deployments Model

On premise

Cloudbased

By End-Customers

Small and Medium Business Enterprises

Large Business Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

