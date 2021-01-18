Thermal Control Marketplace Measurement & Expansion Research Record, 2019-2025

The global thermal management market is estimated to grow by 8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, from $8.8 billion in 2020 to $12.6 billion in 2025 (projected year). Increasing demand for effective thermal management solutions and systems for use in consumer electronics, increasing use of electronic devices in a variety of end-use industries, and continued rapid miniaturization of electronic devices.

The “Global Thermal Management Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Honeywell International Inc., Aavid Thermalloy LLC., Vertiv Co., European Thermodynamics Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Laird PLC, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Delta Electronics, Inc., Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. and Dau Thermal Solutions Inc.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Thermal Management Market Key Segments:

By Material:

Adhesive Material

Nonadhesive Material

By Device:

Conduction Cooling Devices

Convection Cooling Devices

Advanced Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices

By Service:

Installation & Calibration

Optimization & Post-sales Support

By End-use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Servers & Data Centers

Consumer Electronics

Enterprises

Healthcare

Others

