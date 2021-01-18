Aerospace Foam Marketplace 2019: World Trade Research Report back to 2025

The aerospace foam market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. These foams are made up of low density and structured material such as vibration dampers and cushioning and cater to the demand of the aerospace industry. Polyurethane foam, polyethylene foam, metal foams, and ceramic foams are the most commonly used types of aerospace foams. These foams have various properties including high durability, lightweight, high tensile strength, and rotor blades. The rising demand for low-cost transport aircraft, which leads to the enhancement of aerospace foam, is a major factor to drive the growth of the aerospace foam market.

As per the report of the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, in the US the demand for low-cost airlines is rising considerably. Major airline services providers such as Delta Airlines, Inc., Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Inc., and United Airlines, Inc. are offering low-cost airline services to passengers. Polyurethane and polyethylene are among the polymer that offers weight reduction in the aircraft and enables the manufactures of the aircraft to lower the cost of the airlines. Owing to their closed cell structure polyurethane and polyethylene foams exhibit high rigidity and resistance to water and fire. These foams are a perfect fit for meeting the requirements of the Boeing aerospace BMS 8-133. Such unique characteristics make of the Boeing aerospace one of the highly preferred types by aircraft manufacturers.

With lowering in traveling cost passenger prefers to have air travel and thereby the growth of the aerospace foam industry. As per the record of the World Bank in 2017, 3.9 billion passengers traveling by air and every day around 1,20,000 flights transport over 12 million passengers and around $20 billion worth of goods owing to the 40% of international tourists who now travel by air are indirectly driving the growth of aerospace foam market. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aerospace industry in the region of Asia-Pacific is the fasted growing industry across the globe. In the Asia-Pacific region, passenger traffic is increasing on account of the rise in household disposable income. The rising demand for aircraft for commutation is expected to drive the growth of the aerospace foam market across the globe.

Global Aerospace Foam Market Segmentation

By Type

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

By Material Type

Polyurethane Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Polyimide Foam

Others (Polymethacrylimide (PMI))

By End-Users

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Spacecrafts

Global Aerospace Foam Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle-East Africa

Company Profiles

Aerofoam Industries, LLC

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Boyd Corp.

Clark Foam Products Corp.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

ERG Aerospace Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

General Plastics Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

NCFI Polyurethanes, a division of Barnhardt Manufacturing Co.

Polymer Technologies, Inc.

Recticel NV

Rogers Corp.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Solvay S.A.

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Zotefoams PLC

