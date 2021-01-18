Maritime Satellite Market 2019| Segmentation, Outlook, Business Report back to 2025

The maritime satellite communications market was valued at US$2.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$4.77 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The maritime sector plays an important role in the global economy. According to the APSCC, the offshore industry currently consists of up to 80,000 merchants, cruise ships and government vessels and more than 1400 offshore oil rigs. Satellite-based communications are paramount to improving connectivity between land and sea operations.

Major players analyzed include Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Emerson Electric Company, ABB Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Incorporated, ABB Limited, On Semiconductor, and Maxim Integrated.

Maritime Satellite Communication Market: Segmentation

By Type

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)

Ka-Band

C-Band

Others

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)

By Revenue Source

Hardware

Software

Services

By End-Use

Naval Vessel

Commercial Vessels

Leisure Vessels

Offshore Oil Rigs

