Diving Equipment Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global diving equipment market is expected to record a 4.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Diving is an underwater recreational activity performed for leisure and enjoyment. Diving is an activity that requires the use of different equipment for protection and hustle freediving. Diving equipment includes a variety of products, such as rebreathers or regulators, which absorb the carbon dioxide from the exhaled breath and help rebreath. Cylinders and propulsion vehicles that help you dive faster underwater; A decompression chamber that controls the pressurized gas system to maintain an internal pressure and supplies breathing gas to the diver; Exposure suits are available in two types: commercial dry suits and wet suits that protect divers from water. And accessories such as headsets/hoods (headgear), watches, torches, knives, etc.

The following players are covered in this report:

Honeywell International

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Cobham PLc.

Divex Ltd.

Aqua Lung International

Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd

Underwater Kinetics

Apollo Military

Henderson Aquatics

Atlantis Dive

Diving Equipment Market segmentation by Type

Recreational Diving

Clearance Diving

Saturation Diving

Diving Equipment Market segmentation by Segmentation

Oil & Gas Industry

Naval Industry

Aquaculture Industry

Other Industries

