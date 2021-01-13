European Electronic Sensors Market Share, Trends, Size, Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The European electronic sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The significant advancement in consumer electronics technology in the region further provides demand for electronic sensors that further propel the market growth in the region. The electrical and electronics engineering sector of the region provides huge potential for innovative development and attracting a large sales market. Europe’s legislative bodies continuously strive for more fuel and energy efficiency, for propelling growth for the electronics sector in the automotive, lighting, and building sectors. Another factor that pushes the European region upward is the presence of supportive government initiatives, such as novel road safety measures and regulations that are made compulsory in the region.

Electronic industries are striving to develop smart and much more automated electronics products for the increasingly aging population in the region. This includes advanced systems such as CMOS image sensor-based wearable devices for health monitoring, which in turn increases the demand for the market. In addition, the technologically advanced vehicles use CMOS image sensors for various applications such as night vision, driver’s recording, E-mirror, driver monitor among others. Thus, the huge adoption of advanced technologies aids the electronics sensor market growth in the European region.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered

By Type

By Application

Regions Covered

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Robert Bosch GmbH, and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Electronic Sensors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Motion Sensor

Biometric Sensor

Others (Proximity Sensors)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Other Transportation

Industrial

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Others

European Electronic Sensors Market – Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AMS AG

Canon, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

