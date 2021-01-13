North America Mouth Freshener Market Research and Forecast 2020-2026

The North American mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing consumption of breath fresheners by smokers and alcohol consumers coupled with raising awareness regarding oral healthcare is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Mouth fresheners significantly aid in protecting the teeth and rinse away the acid from the mouth hence providing rid of the bad odor.

Additionally, the low sugar content mouth fresheners’ adoption is rising considerably across the region. A number of companies are adding sugar-free mouth freshener options by launching new products to their offerings. For instance, Perfetti Van Melle’s brand Mentos launched sugar-free hard mints called Mentos CleanBreath that will provide clean, fresh breath with the layering of green tea extract in between two layers of flavor and freshness.

Additionally, the increasing availability of mouth freshers in various forms such as candies, gums, and liquids with the attractive packaging option is also aiding with the overall growth of the market. Besides, strong advertisement campaigns by companies are another factor capturing consumer attention. For instance, amid the coronavirus and mandatory use of the mask is aiding to the discovery of bad breadth by a large number of consumers. This being used by The Hershey Co. as an advertising strategy for their breath savers and ice breaker category of mouth fresheners.

Competitive Landscape- Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle, Mars, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ferrero Group

