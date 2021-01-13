Indian Mouth Freshener Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The Indian mouth freshener market is expected to be fueled by the growing awareness of oral hygiene across the country. Additionally, the growth of the Indian mouth freshener market can be majorly attributed to the increased product launches by the global market players. With the innovative product launches the global companies are tapping the potential young and adult consumer base of the country. For instance, in July 2020, Wrigley re-launches India’s oldest chewing gum brand Boomer. The company has also launched three TV commercials as a marketing strategy.
Moreover, product innovation is also being experienced in the sugar-free categories as the prevalence of diabetes across the country is increasing significantly. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India has the second-largest prevalence of diabetes all across the globe with around 77 million diabetic patients in 2019. Considering the prevalence of diabetes across India, Perfetti Van Melle’s owned another brand Mentos offers sugar-free hard mint Mentos CleanBreath. These new product launches are anticipated to considerably fuel the Indian mouth freshener market’s growth.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
- By Product Form
- By Category
- By Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape- Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., Mars, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., DS Group
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
- Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
India Mouth Freshener Market Report Segment
By Product Form
- Spray
- Candies & Gum (breath strips)
- Liquid
By Category
- Sugar-Free
- Conventional
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Company Profiles
- Dabur India Ltd.
- DS Group
- Ferrero International S.A.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Lotte Corp.
- Mars, Inc.
- Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Modi Enterprises
- Mondel?z International Inc.
- Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.
- The Hershey Co.
