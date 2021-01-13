Distributed Generation Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The distributed power generation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2025. The distributed power generation market begins with the production of the basic components of distributed power technology, including engines, turbines, solar panels, motors, combustion chambers and catalyst beds. This equipment is further distributed to all commercial, industrial and residential end users undergoing commissioning. Implementing distributed energy generation can reduce electricity costs, power reliability, and support for numerous additional end-user applications.

The following players are covered in this report:

Alstom

E.ON. SE

Caterpillar Power Plants

Siemens Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Ballard Power Systems

General Electrical Power

Sharp Corporation

Enercon

Fuel Cell Energy

OPRA Turbines

Distributed Generation Market segmentation by Type

Solar Photovoltaic

Wind Turbine

Reciprocating Engines

Micro Turbines

Fuel Cells

Distributed Generation Market segmentation by Segmentation

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

