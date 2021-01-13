Biodegradable Plastics Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to grow from USD 3.02 billion in 2018 to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15% between 2018 and 2025.

Biodegradable plastics are plant-based plastics with no harmful effects on the environment. It naturally breaks down in the base compound within a reasonable time. So plastic, defined as biodegradable, is made up of molecules that can naturally degrade by the action of microorganisms.

Companies such as NatureWorks (US), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Biome Bioplastics (UK) are the major players operating in the global biodegradable plastics market.

Based on Types:

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

PHA

Others (Cellulose Derivatives and Regenerated Cellulose)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Biodegradable Plastics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biodegradable Plastics Market Report

1. What was the Biodegradable Plastics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Biodegradable Plastics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biodegradable Plastics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

