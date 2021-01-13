Biodegradable Packaging Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Biodegradable Packaging Market was valued at USD 89.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 121.38 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Biodegradable packaging solutions have less impact on the environment, increased interest in recyclability and sustainability, government emphasis on efficient packaging management, and increased consumer awareness with increasing ban on plastics, making packaging more and more popular. Is being applied.

The market studied comprises of Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group PLC, and Tetra Pak International SA, among others.

Application

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal/Homecare Packaging

Other Applications

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Biodegradable Packaging industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Biodegradable Packaging Market Report

1. What was the Biodegradable Packaging Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Biodegradable Packaging Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Biodegradable Packaging Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

