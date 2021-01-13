Distributed Antenna System Equipment Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Distributed Antenna Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period 2019-2025. A distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a network of antennas that are spaced apart from each other connected to a familiar source. With this feature, DAS provides wireless or wireless coverage within a designated area. It can be deployed in densely populated areas such as shopping malls and offers high bandwidth without the need to install micro or small cells. Security, healthcare and building communications are among the major end-user segments leading the market with industrial applications. A system used to provide wireless services within a building. A shared infrastructure or neural host model used to expand wireless network space. Distributed antenna systems are signal boosters used both indoors and outdoors to enhance signal reception from mobile operators by eliminating blind spots.

The following players are covered in this report:

Commscope

Corning

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom

Solid

American Tower

AT&T

Boingo Wireless

Dali Wireless

Zinwave

Whoop Wireless

Bird Technologies

Huber+Suhner

BTI Wireless

JMA Wireless

Distributed Antenna System Equipment Market segmentation by Type

Components

Services

Distributed Antenna System Equipment Market segmentation by Segmentation

Commercial

Public Safety

