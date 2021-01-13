Integration Platform As A Service Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The Global Integration Platform As A Service Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 36.3% during 2019-2025. Integration Platform as a Service is a new technology that integrates applications, processes, data and application programs. Integration allows businesses to reduce operational complexity and better connect to cloud services. Integration also saves time by providing a common platform for various applications.

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Vertical

Education

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Others

By Service Type

Cloud service orchestration

Application integration

Training and consulting

Support and maintenance

