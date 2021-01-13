X-Ray Detectors Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Global X-Ray detectors market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. X-ray detectors are used to measure the properties of X-Ray such as flux, spatial distribution, and spectrum. There are primarily two most common X-Ray detectors scintillation detectors and gas-filled detectors. In Scintillation detectors, X-ray photons are converted into electrical signals into a two-stage process. The photon of X-Ray collides with scintillation by which a coating is created of crystals of sodium iodide dope of thallium. It has very high quantum efficiency which makes it ideal for time-intensity measurements. In Gas-filled detectors, the X-ray photons can ionize argon and xenon into electron and ion AR+.

X-ray has the power to penetrate most of the materials. X-rays are used in the evaluation of material and application testing, primarily for the detection of flaws and cracks in structural components. Additionally, the medical industry has tremendous use of X-rays, as medical X-rays are used to generate images of the internal structure of the body such as bones and tissues. Furthermore, the earlier use of x-ray was only for bone imaging which could be easily discerned from the soft tissues. However, with further advancement in the technology subtle differences in tissue density can be distinguished with accurate and fine details. Therefore, with this advancement, the demand for the improved X-ray technology is increasing which in turn is simultaneously boosting the X-ray detectors market.

Additionally, cancer is spreading across the globe almost one in 5 people are affected by this disease during their lifetime. Tremendous efforts are being put into the research and development for cure and treatment solutions of cancer, one of them is radiotherapy. Radiotherapy uses high-level radiations to damage the DNA of the cancer cell and kills them. X-ray has enough energy to demolish the cancer cell when it is directed towards the tumor. With more cancer patients, increasing the demand for this therapy is also increasing, hence contributing to X-Ray detectors market.

Moreover, X-rays detectors are being used in telescopes to capture the x-rays emitted by different materials from celestial bodies including neutron stars, black holes, and dwarf planets. Remnants of these bodies strip materials from companion stars and create a disk-like shape which contains hot X-ray emitting gases. Black holes are also able to emit X-ray when they absorb other celestial bodies, these x-rays cannot be observed by normal telescopes as they penetrate the lenses of the telescope, for which X-ray telescopes are used which consist of X-ray detectors to detect and then study about them.

X-ray plays a vital part in security inspections of cargos, passengers and other luggage. X-rays are used in the electronic imaging detectors, which provides real-time visualization and are easily able to track illegal and prohibited items inside the packages and the materials of the passengers. The increasing crime rates and terrorism has led to an increase in security across the globe. Moreover, security checkpoint consists of electronic imaging detectors which have a huge demand due to their reliability and effectiveness.

Global X-Ray Detectors -Region

Global X-Ray Detector Market by Type

Flat Panel Detectors

Computed Radiography Detectors

Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Others (Line Scan Detectors)

Global X-Ray Detector Market by Portability

Portable

Fixed

Global X-Ray Detector Market by Application

Medical

Dental

Security

Industrial

Others (Veterinary)

Global X-Ray Detectors -Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Amptek, Inc.

Analogic Corp.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc., a company of Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Detection Technology PLC

FUJIFILM Corp.

Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K.

Idetec Medical Imaging

KA Imaging Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Moxtek, Inc.

Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co., Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Rayence Inc.

Rigaku Corp.

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Thales Group

Trixell SAS

Varex Imaging Corp.

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

YXLON International GmbH

