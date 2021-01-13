Global Vacuum Packaging Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Vacuum packaging technology, which allows the meat to maintain its freshness for months, has widened the sales window in retail outlets. Packaging costs, distribution costs, and shelf life, all complement the profit per pound of meat. Retailer and consumer appeal also add to the increased sales volume of meat. Most vacuum packaging has been done in the flexible pack type, which is mostly low cost and involves less secondary packaging. Since vacuum packaging provides a longer shelf life, the product can be kept for months without any wastage, which is expected to decrease costs in the food industry. Vacuum-packed fresh meat reportedly lasts for 35 days or more, under refrigerated conditions and can be safely consumed within a more extended window compared to other packaging types. Air-tight, high barrier vacuum packaging increases preservation time along with providing extra durability to the package, avoiding the risk of cross-contamination, improving the retail display, and helping with low-cost distribution.

In the aftermath of COVID-19, the industry has witnessed a supply chain disruption on account of the voluntary shutdown of factories or authority-enforced closures. In some cases, though, the workforce crowd at the supplier base has been cut down to ensure optimal work is carried out to deliver smaller batches of materials required at the manufacturing center. From a demand perspective, food products across all categories have spiked as some level of hoarding has increased in urban areas. Such demand has been volatile in the last few weeks across Europe, especially Western Europe.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Material, and End-user

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Amcor plc; Berry Global, Inc.; Mondi; Sealed Air Corporation; and Winpak Ltd.

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Report Segment

By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyamide

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVA)

Other

By End-User

Food Industry

Other

Global Vacuum Packaging Market Report Segment

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Amcor plc (Bemis Company, Inc.)

Berry Global, Inc.

DuPont Teijin Films USA

G. Mondini spa

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

M&Q Packaging, LLC

Mondi Group

Plastissimo Film Co.,Ltd

