European Heat Pumps Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

European heat pumps are estimated to record a healthy CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Europe is considered to be a promising market as it offers a dual opportunity for both space and water heating. While only 2% of the installed heat pumps use propane as refrigerant, most heat pumps use HFC while some make use of CO2 and ammonia as well. The EU F-Gas Regulation is aiming to reduce the usage of HFC usage in the region by up to 80% by 2030 that can give rise to the innovation of eco-friendly refrigerants during the forecast period. Some of the governments in the region also offer financial incentives to encourage the adoption of heat pumps in homes where the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme in UK is more popular. Similarly, in France, heat pumps are eligible for Energy Saving Certificate from the state.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-heat-pumps-market

In 2019, UK also proposed ‘No new gas’ from 2025 as an initiative to drive climate change in the country. The country has a potential for heat pump installation that can reach 19 million by the end of 2050 which signifies itself as one of the fastest-growing markets across the globe. With installing over 1 million gas boilers in 2019, the alternative to heat pumps is also more dominant which makes the market to lag behind other nations. The major issue is with the pricing where electricity is 4X times expensive than domestic gas. Energy Service Company (ESCo) can consider the adoption of heat pumps that can eventually be a gamechanger for gas dominated UK market in the next 5 years.

A Full Report of European Heat Pumps Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/european-heat-pumps-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered – by Product Type, Capacity, and End-user

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- Johnson Controls International plc, NIBE Industrier AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

European Heat Pumps Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Air Source

Water Source

Ground Source

By Capacity

<10KW

10KW-20KW

>20W

By End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

European Heat Pumps Market Report Segment

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ASCLER

BDR Thermea Group

Danfoss S/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH

Hitachi Air Conditioning Co.

Johnson Controls International plc

NIBE Industrier AB

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/european-heat-pumps-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404