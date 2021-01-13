Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2019 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2019-2025. Companies are evaluating new ways to reduce cargo costs and carbon footprint. Alternative mode of transport options should be considered when moving cargo over long distances.

The following players are covered in this report:

By Solutions

Warehousing

Trucking Software

Fleet Management

By services:

Consulting services

Managed services

Customization services

By verticals:

Consumer and retail

Oil and gas

Industrial and manufacturing

By modes:

Rail-road

Road-water

Road-air

Others

A full report of Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/intermodal-freight-transportation-market/44207/

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Intermodal Freight Transportation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Report

What was the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Intermodal Freight Transportation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404