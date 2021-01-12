Display Material Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The display material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. A display is a screen that projects information such as text, video, and images. Display screens use a variety of technologies such as organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), liquid crystal displays (LCDs), light-emitting diodes (LEDs), etc. Display technology is also used in home appliances such as laptops, tablets, TVs, smart watches, etc. OLED display materials are used in mobile devices, media players and digital cameras and televisions. For pixel addressing, it uses a definite type of thin film device that combines with an active matrix and organic compounds form an electroluminescent material. The growth of the display materials market is largely dependent on the increasing demand for high-end consumer electronics for television applications and the growing adoption of the automotive ecosystem.

The ever-increasing general screen size and resolution of TV devices are a major growth driver for the display materials market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Corning

Nitto Denko

Sumitomo Chemical

Merck

LG Chem

Samsung Sdi

Universal Display Material Corporation

Asahi Glass

Idemitsu Kosan

DIC Corporation

Hodogaya Chemical

JSR Corporation

Display Material Market segmentation by Type

Polarizer

Substrate

Color Filter Layer

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit (BLU)

Other LCD Materials

Display Material Market segmentation by Application

Television

Smartphone & Tablet

Laptop

Desktop

Signage/Large Format Display

Automotive

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Display Material Market Report

1. What was the Display Material Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Display Material Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Display Material Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

