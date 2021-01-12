Digital Workplace Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global digital workspace market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.01% from 2019 to 2025. The digital workspace is made up of tools, platforms, systems, and environments to deliver work in an understandable, usable and productive way. Digital workspaces enable a more effective way of working, engage employees and increase productivity. Additionally, the solution provides a simple and intuitive user interface for working in various departments of the organization.

The digital workspace consists of a set of tools, platforms, and environments that align technology, people, and business processes to increase operational efficiency and achieve business goals. In addition, the digital workspace is a concept that uses digital transformation that is tailored to technology, employees, and business processes to improve operational efficiency and achieve business goals.a

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Atos

Wipro

DXC Technology

NTT Data

Citrix

Unisys

Capgemini

Cognizant

CompuCom

HCL

Stefanini

Getronics

Digital Workplace Market segmentation by Type

Software

Services

Digital Workplace Market segmentation by Application

BFSI

Retail

Government Offices

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Workplace Market Report

1. What was the Digital Workplace Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Digital Workplace Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Workplace Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

