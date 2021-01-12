Battery Additives Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Battery Additives Market size is estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9%.

Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in the consumer electronics sector, high adoption rates of HEVs, PHEVs and EVs in the automotive industry, and increased investment in renewable energy are factors driving the market growth. However, underdeveloped support infrastructure for EVs is a major constraint to market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include Cabot Corporation (US), 3M (US), IMERYS (France), Orion Engineered Carbons (Luxembourg), Hammond Group (US), SGL Carbon (Germany), Borregaard (Norway), HOPAX (Taiwan), PENOX (Germany), and ALTANA (Germany)

On the basis of type, the battery additives market has been segmented as follows:

Conductive Additive

Porous Additive

Nucleating Additive

On the basis of application, the battery additives market has been segmented as follows:

Lead Acid

Li-ion

Others (nickel-metal hydride and nickel-cadmium)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Battery Additives industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Battery Additives Market Report

1. What was the Battery Additives Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Battery Additives Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Battery Additives Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

