Intelligent Process Automation Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 10.3% during 2019-2025. Intelligent process automation is an application technology in which software with artificial intelligence capabilities and related new technologies including machine learning, cognitive automation and computer vision are used for mass processing, repeatable tasks in organizations.
By Technology
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine and Deep Learning
- Neural Networks
- Virtual Agents
- Mini bots and RPA
- Computer Vision
- Others
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Managed Services
By Application
- IT Operations
- Business Process Automation
- Application Management
- Content Management
- Security
- Others
By Vertical
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transport and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and e-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Intelligent Process Automation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Intelligent Process Automation Market Report
- What was the Intelligent Process Automation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Intelligent Process Automation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Intelligent Process Automation Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
