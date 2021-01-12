Digital Signature Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global digital signature market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 30.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Digital signature is a mathematical technique in which digital documents such as PDF files, word files, and online legal contracts are encoded and electronically stamped with verification document. It helps to solve the problem of impressions and tempering in digital communication. It consists of each piece of information in a digital document so that users can quickly and easily find the source, identity and status of the electronic document. Digital signatures work according to the principles of encryption technology. With proper authentication, organizations can now send business documents and legal contracts with less risk. Digital signatures support your growing digitized business by providing secure and verified transactions.

The following players are covered in this report:

Adobe Systems, Inc

Gemalto

AscertiA

Esignlive By Vasco

Secured Signing Limited

Signix

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Rpost Technologies

Kofax Limited (A Lexmark Company)

Digital Signature Market segmentation by Type

Hardware

Software

Digital Signature Market segmentation by Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

