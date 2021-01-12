Protective Glove Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

The global protective gloves market size was estimated to USD 6,923 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Gloves are used in different applications and industries to protect body parts of the working person specially hands. Protective gloves find different applications including in healthcare to physicians, in laboratories for testing and drug discovery. It also finds a vital application in manufacturing as working personal has to deal with a number of process and has to interact with numerous chemicals. It also finds a significant application in construction field as protective gloves are required to workers and supervisions on daily basis.

Major factors that are augmenting the market of protective gloves are increasing usage and adoption of gloves in the emerging economies. A large part of protective gloves is used in organised industry such as laboratories, research & manufacturing firms and these industries are emerging at a rapid rate in emerging economies such as India and China. Government regulation is also a major factor in the protective gloves market as government provides rules and guidelines for the safety of people in industries by mentioning requirement of the protective clothing. Increasing automation is one of the major restrain in the protective gloves market. A number of robotic operations have been introduced in the healthcare and manufacturing industry where there is a no need of human interaction. It reduces need of protective gloves. Additionally, it added an extra cost to the company hence some companies neglect providing standard protective gloves where there is no strict government regulation. Disposable gloves can be seen as an opportunity during forecasted period as an increase in the demand of same can be observed in healthcare and other related industries.

By geography global protective gloves market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Developed economies such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, Japan is expected to have a significant market due to stringent rules and regulations by the government regarding the safety of employees. Driving and sports gloves will also find a significant market in these economies during forecasted period. Emerging economies such as India and China will show a significant growth due to improvement in the rules and regulations regarding work safety, increasing industrialisation and lack of automation compared to developed economies.

Protective Glove Market Segmentation

By Material

Latex

Nitrile

Leather

Vinyl

Neoprene

Other (Butyl, Polyethylene)

By Type

Disposable

Non-Disposable (Reusable)

By End User Industry

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Construction

Oil & Gas

Driving and Sports

Other (Firefighting, Military, Mining)

Competitive Landscape

Regional Analysis

North American

United States

Canada

Europe

The UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

ROE

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

ROAPAC

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

3M Company

Ansell Limited

Boss Gloves

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Cordova Safety Products

Delta Plus Group SA

Ergodyne (A Division of Tenacious Holdings, Inc.)

Globus (Shetland) Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Honeywell International, Inc.

Jiangsu Jaysun Glove Co., Ltd

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Lindström Oy

Marvel Gloves Industries

MCR Safety, Inc.

Midas Safety, Inc.

Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Radians, Inc.

Riverstone Holdings Ltd

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.

Superior Glove Works Ltd.

Supermax Corp Bhd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

