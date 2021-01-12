Iot Device Management Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2025

The Global Iot Device Management Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26.3% during 2019-2025. Market growth is expected to accelerate as the emphasis on improving operational efficiency and managing connected devices increases. Major players in the IoT industry are carrying out various initiatives such as configuring the Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) to standardize protocols. This has also helped promote the growth of the industry.

By Component

Solution

Service

By Service

Professional services

Managed services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Solution

Security solution

Data management

Remote monitoring

By Application Area

Smart retail

Smart utilities

Smart manufacturing

Others

