European Mouth Freshener Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The European mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The well-developed confectionery market of Europe presents various growth opportunities to the mouth freshener market during the forecast period. Confectionary vendors are increasing their focus on the breath-freshening category in the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness related to oral care across the region is also driving the adoption of mouth fresheners in all product forms.
Besides, the high diabetic population base across Europe is also another factor influencing the mouth freshener market. Market players are innovating with their mouth freshener product offerings. For instance, various mouth fresheners candy manufactures have started using polyols as a sugar-free sweetener instead of conventional products. These polyols are used as the same amount of sugar and are approved safe for human consumption by the World Health Organization. Furthermore, the innovation in product offerings by companies such as quick-dissolving chews and many more are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, The Hershey Co.’s brand Ice Breaker offers cool blast chews in their product portfolio.
Europe Mouth Freshener Market Report Segment
By Product Form
- Spray
- Candies & Gum (breath strips)
- Liquid
By Category
- Sugar-Free
- Conventional
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Europe Mouth Freshener Market Report – Segmentation by Geography
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Cloetta AB
- Ferrero International S.A.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Mars, Inc.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Peppersmith (Freshly Cut Ltd.)
- Perfetti Van Melle Groupe B.V.
- The Hershey Co.
