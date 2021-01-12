Asia-Pacific Mouth Freshener Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The Asia-Pacific mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The mouth fresheners aids in protecting the mouth from germs and bacteria causing bad breath. Hence, increasing awareness about oral hygiene is presenting a huge scope for the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the consumption of alcohol and tobacco is increasing in developing economies such as India and China. The consumption of mouth fresheners among alcohol and tobacco consumers is significantly high to fight the bad odor of alcohol and tobacco products. It is anticipated to augment the demand for the mouth freshener market across Asia-Pacific.

Moreover, the global vendor in the Asia-Pacific market is expanding its product offering with innovation in flavors to gain more local consumer base. For instance, in December 2018, Perfetti Van Melle in India expanded its power mints category with the launch of Center Fresh Mints. Additionally, the vendors are extensively using TV campaign, various social media, and visibility tools to build insight regarding the product. This provides them with an opportunity to gain more consumer base especially the young population thus, driving the market growth.

