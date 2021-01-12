Polymer Emulsion Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The global polymer emulsion market is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. Polymer emulsion is the process of intermixing of two liquids with a difference in densities and produced through emulsion polymerization by emulsification of a monomer along with water and surfactant. The monomers involved in the emulsion polymerization are styrene, acrylonitrile, butadiene, acrylate ester, and methacrylate ester. The oil-in-water emulsion is one of the most common types of emulsion polymerization and is significantly in demand in market. In this type of polymerization, a continuous phase is used to emulsify the droplets of water. There are some water-soluble polymers that can be used as an emulsifier such as polyvinyl alcohol and hydroxyethylcellulose.

The technological advancement in product innovation has led manufacturers shift to water-based polymer emulsion rather than solvent-based emulsions which has fueled the polymer emulsion market. Water-based polymer emulsions serve as a replacement of solvent-based emulsion due to increasing environment protection norms. Polymer emulsion finds its applications in various industry verticals such as building and construction, paper & paperboard packaging, paints and coatings along with many others. The emulsion polymers are used to improve the adhesion and ensure chemical, abrasion and impact resistance automotive interiors.

The emulsion polymers are used in rigid coatings for plastic substrate in automotive interiors and are also compatible with metallic pigment used in the coatings. Moreover, the automotive interiors consist of a wide variety of rigid plastic materials and the plastic is coated to improve the aesthetics, low gloss to minimize glare and provide protection from sunlight and common chemicals which includes surface cleaners, lotion, and food grease. With the improvement in polymer emulsion technology, new water-based crosslinking acrylic polymer has been developed to improve the performance of the polymer emulsion. Hence contributes to the rising demand for polymer emulsion products.

Polymer emulsion market is highly fragmented in nature with several market players operating and providing Polymer Emulsion solutions across the globe. Key Polymer Emulsion providers are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Apcotex Industries Ltd., BASF SE, and Kansai Nerolac Paints, Ltd. These five players are estimated to generate significant revenue of the total polymer emulsion market, contributing more than 25% in the global market in 2018. These market players adopt various strategies to survive and strengthen their base in such a competitive environment. Some of the strategies that are majorly being adopted include products and services offering expansion, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations among others.

Global Polymer Emulsion Market -Segmentation

Global Polymer Emulsion Market by Product Type

Acrylics

Polyurethane (PU) Dispersions

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Vinyl Acetate

Other Polymer Emulsions

Global Polymer Emulsion Market by Application

Adhesives and Carpet Backing

Building and Construction

Paper and Paperboard Packaging

Paints and Coatings

Other Applications

Global Polymer Emulsion Market -Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

COMPANY PROFILES

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Apcotex Industries, Ltd.

Arkema Group

Arofine Polymers, Ltd.

Asian Paints, Ltd.

BASF SE

Berger Paints India, Ltd.

British Paint

Celanese Corp.

Clariant, Ltd.

DIC Corp.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints, Ltd.

Lubrizol Corp.

Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc.

Snowcem Paints

Speciality Industrial Polymers & Coatings Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Synthomer PLC

Trinseo S.A.

Visen Industries, Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

