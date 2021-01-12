North America Aircraft Tires Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The North America aircraft tires market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2026). The key aspect that drives the growth of the North American aircraft tires market is increasing passenger aircraft in the region, and high investment for the new airports and airport expansion, which will subsequently motivate the aircraft industry. As per Airbus SE, a major aircraft manufacturer globally, there were around 4,700 aircraft in North America in 2019. They are expected to increase to 7,150 by 2038 (pre-COVID-19 forecast). The increasing fleet will directly augment the demand for aircraft tires in the region.

Moreover, the well-developed manufacturing facility of aircraft and the availability of the high manufacturing capital in aerospace, along with the presence of a number of small-to-large players operating in the North American region is also a positive factor for the market growth. The Boeing Co., Bombardier, Inc., Airbus SE are the major aircraft manufacturer based in the region contributes significantly to the aviation market, which in turn contributes to the aircraft tires market in the region.

North America Aircraft Tires Market – Segmentation

By Type

New Tires

Retreaded Tires

By Construction

Radial

Bias

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircrafts

o Wide-Body Aircraft

o Narrow Body Aircraft

o Regional Transport Aircraft

Military Aircrafts

Others (Spacecrafts)

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

North America Aircraft Tires Market – Countries Covered

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Airframes Alaska LLC

Aviation Tires & Treads LLC

Bridgestone Corp.

CieGnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Continental AG

Desser Holdings LLC

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Ltd.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

MATCO Mfg.

Mitas (Trelleborg Group)

Petlas Tire Corp.

Qingdao Sentury Tire Co. Ltd.

Specialty Tires of America Inc.

Stomil-Pozna? SA

