Ballast Water Treatment Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Ballast Water Treatment Market was valued at USD 14.29 Billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 118.77 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 37%.

Ballast water treatment is a process used to prevent aquatic life and damage the marine environment due to harmful factors by treating ballast water before it is discharged from ports or ships in the middle of the sea.

The ballast water treatment market ecosystem comprises ballast water treatment-related manufacturing, technology, and service vendors such as Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Ecochlor, Inc. (U.S.),

Ballast water treatment market, by Technology:

Physical disinfection

Mechanical method

Chemical method

Ballast water treatment market, by Capacity:

Less than 1,500 m3

1,500–5,000 m3

More than 5,000 m3

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ballast Water Treatment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ballast Water Treatment Market Report

1. What was the Ballast Water Treatment Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ballast Water Treatment Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ballast Water Treatment Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

