Aviation Asset Management Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Aviation Industry is at a new peak due to increased aircraft delivery, increased air passenger transport and international trade, and the development of new aircraft models. The aviation industry is built around multiple assets or activities, and each asset must be effectively managed to achieve reliability and profitability in the long run.

aviation asset management market is projected to grow from USD 171.72 Billion in 2016 to USD 229.04 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2025.

The aviation asset management ecosystem comprises companies such as GE Capital Aviation Services (U.S.), AerData (U.S.), and Airbus Group (Netherlands), among others.

By End Use

Commercial Platforms

MRO Services

By Service Type

Leasing Services

Technical Services

Regulatory Certifications

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aviation Asset Management industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aviation Asset Management Market Report

1. What was the Aviation Asset Management Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aviation Asset Management Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aviation Asset Management Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

