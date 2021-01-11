Digital Logistics Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The digital logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Digital logistics is the process of making logistics smarter with the help of various digital technologies. In other words, cutting edge technology and communication in the field of logistics that reduce operating costs, increase overall efficiency, improve supply chain and provide customer-centric solutions is called digital logistics. Digital logistics solutions offer several prominent features such as accommodating data-driven logistics planning, improving collaboration with various supply chain partners, and improving logistics performance and quality. This allows a variety of company and supply chain logistics applications to be closely integrated with labor management systems, core warehousing and transportation systems to implement new process models and ensure excellent implementation.

The following players are covered in this report:

Advantech Corportion

Digilogistics

Hexaware Technologies

IBM

JDA Software

Oracle

Samsung Co

SAP Ag

Tech MahindrA

Digital Logistics Market segmentation by Type

Consulting services

System integration services

Other services

Digital Logistics Market segmentation by Application

Warehouse management

Labor management

Transportation management

