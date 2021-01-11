Digital Isolator Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The digital isolator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2019 to 2025. Digital isolators are used to transmit digital signals through isolation barriers. These isolators use RF coupling technology to transmit digital information through the isolation barrier. It is used instead of an optocoupler. Optocouplers are too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz +) digital signals. Digital isolators are relatively fast and error-prone. Widely applied to gate driver, DC/DC converter, ADC, USB and other communication ports, CAN isolation. They are used in several fields such as industrial, medical, automotive and telecommunications. The use of digital isolators in the industrial sector is expected to dominate the market as it proves to be an essential means of receiving an efficient and inexpensive solution for equipment safety and data transmission compared to optocouplers.

The following players are covered in this report:

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

Silicon Labs

Broadcom

ROHM Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductor

NVe

Vicor

Murata Manufacturing

National Instruments

Digital Isolator Market segmentation by Type

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive

Digital Isolator Market segmentation by Application

Gate Drivers

DC/DC Converters

ADCs

USB & Other Communication Ports

CAN Isolation

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Digital Isolator Market Report

1. What was the Digital Isolator Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Digital Isolator Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Isolator Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

