Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Global breast cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market are estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising awareness in emerging countries such as India, China, and Malaysia. Furthermore, the introduction of new technology such as imaging technology and 3D mammography is also estimated to have a significant impact on the growth of the market. The global expenditure on breast cancer therapies and medicines is increasing very rapidly which leads to the high rates of diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. However, the high cost of breast cancer drugs and surgeries across the developed countries are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. As per the American Cancer Society, breast cancer treatment can cost more than $100,000 in developed countries such as the US. The lack of awareness in women about breast cancer in developing countries is retraining the market.

Global breast cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market are segmented on the basis of cancer type, diagnostics, and therapeutics. In cancer type segment market is further classified into ductal carcinoma in-situ (DCIS), invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), inflammatory breast cancer and others. In diagnostics technology, the segment market is further classified into mammography, biopsy, position emission tomography/Computed tomography, ultrasound, and others. The therapeutics technology segment market is further segregated into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, and others

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Cancer type

Ductal Carcinoma In-Situ (DCIS)

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC)

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Others (Invasive lobular carcinoma)

By Diagnostics

Mammography

Biopsy

PET/CET

Ultrasound

Others (MRI)

Hospitals

By Therapeutics

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Others (Radiation Therapy, Surgery)

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Agendia NV

AstraZeneca PLC

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Halozyme, Inc

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi S.A.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

