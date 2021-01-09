Digital Badges Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global digital badge market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.81% from 2019 to 2025. Digital badges represent a holder’s achievements or skills, and these achievements and skills can be displayed, accessed, and verified online. These badges can be earned in a variety of environments, including online platforms with increasing numbers. A digital badge is just a part of a digital credential that serves as recognition for learning or achievement and serving as a digital proof of that achievement. Sometimes you get an award for achieving higher performance, such as after passing a difficult exam. In short, digital badges provide information about who received the badge, how it was earned, when it was earned, who is the issuer, and what the badge represents.

The following players are covered in this report:

Credly

Open Badge Factory

Pearson Education

Youtopia

BadgeCraft

Forallsystems

Knowledgestreem

Makewaves

Basno





Concentric Sky

Digital Badges Market segmentation by Type

Virtual Badges

Real Badges

Digital Badges Market segmentation by Application

Military

Entertainment Game

Education

Other

