Digital Assurance Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The digital assurance market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Digital assurance refers to a solution that ensures that your digital transformation project achieves your business-driven goals. Quality assurance of digital transformation projects, including a host of testing technology paradigms such as mobility and cloud. Digital Assurance is not only limited to application testing on a variety of platforms such as social, SMAC, IoT, and big data, but must ensure the business outcomes expected as a result of the adoption of digital transformation initiatives. Digital Assurance ensures a better customer experience, including many aspects such as network functionality, interoperability, optimal performance and improved security.

The following players are covered in this report:

Capgemini

Micro Focus

Accenture

Cognizant

Cigniti

Hexaware

SQs

TCs

Wipro

Digital Assurance Market segmentation by Type

Application Programming Interface (API) testing

Functional testing

Network testing

Performance testing

Security testing

Usability testing

Digital Assurance Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

The research study analyses the global Digital Assurance industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

