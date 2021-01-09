White Box Server Market Size, Share, Growth, Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global white box server market is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The key factors that primarily influence the market growth include the increased demands amongst the intensive computer users and professionals as it provides better customization and enables the end-users for pinpointing their needs and to achieve them by employing white box server hardware facilities. Thereby, leading to an augmented demand for white box servers for several applications, white box servers are frequently acquired in huge quantities directly from ODMs. A rising number of data centers is mainly one of the key drivers for the white box server market over the forecast period.

The key factor driving the market is the low cost incurred and the higher degree of customization. The white box server is acquiring less cost as compared to the original branded servers as these servers consist of commonly accessible components rather than premium and branded components. Apart from all these factors, the amount of flexibility offered by the white box server to meet the various requirements and applications to operate the system efficiently. Also, the big cloud companies consider purchasing cheaper white-box servers instead of costly proprietary devices.

The market players operating in the global white-box server market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, MiTAC Holdings Corp., IBM Corp., Servers Direct LLC, and Quanta Computer Inc. among others. These players mainly focus on various strategies in order to remain competitive in the market. Strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, product launch, geographical expansion among others are majorly adopted by the market players. Additionally, in order to cope up with the on-going technological advancements in a similar industry, the market players are also focusing on their R&D activities.

In April 2016, Google Inc. and Rackspace Inc. designed a server based on IBM Corp.’s forthcoming Power9 processor.

In July 2016, Lenovo Group Ltd. contracted an agreement in partnership with LCFC (Hefei) Electronics Technology, Compal Electronics (Taiwan) is expected to start production for servers.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Increased technological advancements are positively affecting the white box server market growth.

Data Center segment will account for significant growth in the market

The novel innovations and geographical expansions will be the key strategy of the players

The Asia-Pacific will register a significant growth rate in military simulation and visual training market

The Report White Box Server Market – Segmented by Server Type, Processor Type, and End-User

By Server Type

Rack & Tower Server

Blade Server

Density-Optimized Server

By Processor Type

x86 Servers

Non-x86 Servers

By End-User

Data Centers

Enterprises

The Report White Box Server Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Celestica Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Delta Products Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn Technology Group)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hyve Solutions Corp.

Hyper Scalers Pty Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd.

Inventec Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Lite-On Technology Corp.

MiTAC Holdings Corp.

Penguin Computing Inc.

Quanta Computer Inc.

Servers Direct LLC

Servers Storage Networking LLC

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Thinkmate

Wistron Corp.

ZT Systems

