Bio Succinic Acid Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

The bio-succinic acid market is expected to grow at CAGR of 23.1% from 2018 to 2023. Availability of raw material, production cost and a wide range of industrial applications are driving the succinic acid market. 1, 4, BDO is the largest segment of the succinic acid market and expected to be the largest segment in the year 2023. BDO is also the largest growing segment in Succinic acid market with a CAGR of over 35% from 2018 to 2023. High demand from 1,4, BDO is driving the industrial material segment. The availability of raw material is another motivator for the bio-succinic acid market. Bio-Succinic acid is being produced from sugarcane, corn and cassava and also can be produced from waste materials such as beetroot pulp, agriculture waste and other food waste. The succinic acid application market segmented in seven major categories which are 1,4, BDO, Plasticizer, PBS, Solvent & lubricant, Polyols, Pharmaceutical application, and food & beverages applications.

A full report of Bio Succinic Acid Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/bio-succinic-acid-market

The market is segmented on the basis of geographies. North America (the US and Canada), Europe (the Uk, Italy, Spain, Germany and rest of Europe), APAC (India, China, and Japan, and rest of APAC) are major geographies which included in this report. North America is the largest consumer market for Bio-Succinic Acid however APAC is the fastest growing market of Bio-Succinic Acid.

Lots of big players are entering in the Bio succinic acid market and planned to expand their production capacities in the coming future. Key companies which are profiled in the report are Anquing Hexing Chemicals, Basf SE, BioAmber INC, Mitusi Group, Lixing Chemical, Myriant, PTT-MCC, Reverdia and Succinity GmbH.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/bio-succinic-acid-market

Bio Succinic Acid Market- Segmentation

By Applications

BDO

Plasticizers

Pbs

Solvent And Lubricant

Polyols

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food And Beverages

Other Applications

By Raw Materials

Corn-Based Bio-Succinic Acid

Sugarcane-Based Bio-Succinic Acid

Cassava-Based Bio-Succinic Acid

Other Raw Materials-Based Bio-Succinic Acid

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/bio-succinic-acid-market

Bio Succinic Acid Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Azelis S.A.

BASF SA

BioAmber Inc.

Corbion

Evonik Industries

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Group

Myriant Corporation

NATUREWORKS LLC

PTT MCC Biochem

R-Biopharm AG

Reverdia

Roquette Freres SA

S. Pharmachem

Sigma-Aldrich

Succinity Gmbh

Thyssenkrupp

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404