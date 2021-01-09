Autonomous Ships Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Autonomous Ships Market is estimated to be USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2030.

Autonomous ships, also known as unmanned ships, are equipped with software and hardware without human intervention. Components such as sensors, automatic navigation, propulsion and assistance systems, GPS trackers,

Key market players in the Autonomous Ships Market include Wartsila (Finland), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), General Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Honeywell International (US), among others.

On the basis of Autonomy, the autonomous ships market has been segmented as follows:

Fully Autonomous

Remote Operations

Partial Automation

On the basis of End Use, the autonomous ships market has been segmented as follows:

New Built & Line fit

Retrofit

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Autonomous Ships industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Autonomous Ships Market Report

1. What was the Autonomous Ships Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Autonomous Ships Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Autonomous Ships Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

