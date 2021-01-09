Diesel Generators Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The global diesel generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2025. A diesel generator is a device that converts chemical energy into electrical energy through devices such as diesel engines and generators. Diesel generators can run for hours to weeks or until grid power is restored. The efficiency of diesel generator is between 30% and 50%, it is a combination of diesel engine and alternator efficiency. The main advantages of diesel generators are extended durability, economy compared to other generators, high efficiency and fast start-up time. However, using a diesel generator leads to environmental pollution and requires high maintenance and operating costs.

The following players are covered in this report:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Aksa Power Generation

Wuxi Kipor Power

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Wartsila Corporation

Himoinsa S.L.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Diesel Generators Market segmentation by Type

0-100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-1000 kVA

1000 kVA

Diesel Generators Market segmentation by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Diesel Generators Market Report

1. What was the Diesel Generators Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Diesel Generators Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Diesel Generators Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

