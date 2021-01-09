Autonomous Navigation Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Autonomous Navigation Market is estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16%

Autonomous navigation systems provide manned or unmanned system functions that allow you to choose your own route and navigate around without human intervention. Autonomous navigation systems use sensors such as inertial navigation systems, satellite navigation systems, radar, cameras, ultrasonic and acoustic navigation.

The major players in the autonomous navigation market include Raytheon (US), Thales (France), Northrop Grumman (US), Safran (France), and Honeywell International (US), among others.

On the basis of Solution, the autonomous navigation market has been segmented as follows:

Sensing System

Software

Processing Unit

On the basis of Application, the autonomous navigation market has been segmented as follows:

Commercial

Military & Government

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Autonomous Navigation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Autonomous Navigation Market Report

1. What was the Autonomous Navigation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Autonomous Navigation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Autonomous Navigation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

