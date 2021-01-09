Automotive Paints Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Automotive Paints Market is estimated to be USD 8.46 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2%, during the forecast period.

The automotive paint industry has evolved along with the automotive industry. The demand for automotive paint and the development of paint technology are largely influenced by factors such as demand trends in the automotive industry, environmental regulations, health and safety norms, buyer preferences, lifestyle, and economic growth

Major manufacturers in the global automotive paints market include PPG (US), Axalta (US), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Sherwin Williams (US), Valspar (US), Solvay (Belgium), DOW Chemical (US), 3M (US), and KCC (South Korea).

By Paint type

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

By Technology type

Solvent borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Paints industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Paints Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Paints Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automotive Paints Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Paints Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

