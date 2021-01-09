Dicamba Herbicide Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global Dicamba herbicide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% from 2019 to 2025. Dicamba is used to control broadleaf weeds in non-commercial and household applications. This can cause disease in a person by inhalation or skin absorption. The agricultural industry is a major segment of the Dicamba market. Dicamba is replacing glyphosate in most agricultural applications on the market. Growing awareness of crop production will be of great help to the Dicamba market. Dicamba herbicides are used to minimize crop losses and maximize crop yields to meet rapid growth in food demand. Thus, dicamba herbicides provide an advantageous opportunity for players who manufacture agricultural herbicide products. The increase in herbicide-tolerant weeds and the introduction of dicamba-tolerant soybean (Xtend) are expected to increase the use of dicamba in corn and soybean crops.

The following players are covered in this report:

Monsanto Company

Dupont

BASF

DOW

Bayer

Syngenta

Nufarm Limited

Helena Chemical Company

The Andersons

Albaugh

Alligare

Dicamba Herbicide Market segmentation by Type

Liquid

Dry

Dicamba Herbicide Market segmentation by Application

Pre-emergence

Post-emergence

